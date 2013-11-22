版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 03:06 BJT

BRIEF-Loyalist says CEO has decided not to accept option to purchase shares

Nov 22 Loyalist Group Ltd : * Says andrew ryu, CEO, has decided not to accept option to purchase 1mln

shares granted to him by the board on October 23, 2o13 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
