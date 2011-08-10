版本:
2011年 8月 11日 星期四 01:17 BJT

Loyalty Alliance Enterprise IPO postponed

NEW YORK, Aug. 10 The initial public offering of Loyalty Alliance Enterprise Corp has been postponed due to market conditions, an underwriter said.

No further information was immediately available. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin)

