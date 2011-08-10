Loyalty Alliance Enterprise IPO postponed

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
NEW YORK, Aug. 10 The initial public offering of Loyalty Alliance Enterprise Corp has been postponed due to market conditions, an underwriter said.
No further information was immediately available. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)