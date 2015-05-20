Lpath to cut jobs as eye drug fails mid-stage study

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 Lpath Inc said it would reduce its workforce and cut costs as its experimental drug failed a mid-stage study in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the elderly.
Lpath's drug, iSONEP, did not show any statistically significant improvement in visual clarity in patients who had not realized enough benefit from prior treatments, the company said on Wednesday.
Lpath said it expects the cost saving initiatives to shore up enough funds for its drug discovery and development activities through June 30, 2016. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.