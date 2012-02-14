CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-LPL to pay $1.37 million in alleged elder abuse case

By Suzanne Barlyn
Feb 13 A unit of LPL Investment Holdings
Inc, the top U.S. independent brokerage, must pay
nearly $1.37 million to two investors who alleged the company
engaged in civil fraud and elder abuse related to real estate
investments, according to a ruling on Friday.
The investors, Heinrich and Araceli Hardt, filed the claim
in early 2011 alleging LPL misled them about real estate
investments marketed as private placements, according to their
lawyer, Brian Miller in San Diego, California.
Their dispute focused on investments in fractional interests
in commercial real estate the couple made through Direct Invest,
LLC, a Boston-based real estate investment and asset management
company, according to the ruling by a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority arbitration panel.
A Direct Invest representative did not return a telephone
call requesting comment.
Investing in fractional real estate interests appeals to
many investors looking for a way defer capital gains taxes on
real estate properties they recently sold, said Miller. U.S. tax
regulations allow real estate owners to defer those taxes when
they reinvest the money in certain types of real estate within a
specific period.
The Hardts, of San Diego, were drawn to the investments
because they had recently sold some apartment buildings, Miller
said. They also thought income they received on the investments
would replace the rental income from their apartments, he said.
But the monthly checks from the real estate investments were
not tied to rental income, Miller said. Instead, they were a
combination of money the investment company borrowed and a
partial return of the Hardts' own funds. None of the companies
involved adequately disclosed that information to the Hardts,
Miller added.
"When they sold this, they used tricks to structure the deal
that are not apparent to anyone who doesn't do a complex
analysis," Miller told Reuters.
In addition, the Hardts paid exorbitant fees ranging between
22 to 25 percent of the roughly $3.4 million they invested,
Miller said.
The Hardts, who originally sought $8 million, also named two
other independent brokerages in the case. The FINRA panel
dismissed the claims against those firms in December after the
couple settled with them. One of the companies has since shut
down, according to regulatory filings. While the FINRA panel
found LPL liable in the case, it awarded the investors $1.37
million, according to the ruling. The panel did not provide any
reasons for its award, as is typical of arbitration rulings.
Elder abuse claims are allowed under California law in cases
involving alleged securities fraud, according to Miller.
"(T)he arbitration panel did not indicate there was any
evidence of elder abuse in this matter," said LPL spokesman
Michael Herley. "Moreover, given the amount of the award in
comparison to the alleged damages, we believe that the
arbitrators rejected many if not most of claimants' claims."
The broker involved in case left LPL before the Hardts
filed their claim, he added.