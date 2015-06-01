ON THE MOVE-LPL Financial lures E*Trade's Matt Audette to CFO post

(Adds Audette's $5 million compensation package and comment from LPL CEO)

By Jed Horowitz

NEW YORK, June 1 LPL Financial Holdings Inc , a U.S. brokerage firm that sells products and services through more than 14,000 independent brokers, said Monday it has hired E*Trade Financial Corp's Chief Financial Officer Matthew Audette as its CFO.

Audette, who earned $2.3 million in cash and stock bonuses last year, will get a $5 million compensation package at LPL, according to a regulatory filing from LPL.

It includes a base salary of $600,000, a targeted bonus and a long-term incentive compensation of $1.1 million each, a signing bonus of $150,000 and stock and options worth $1 million that vest over three years. Audette, 41, also will be reimbursed as much as $175,000 for his cross-country move and receive a related tax gross-up.

"He will be a bargain, given what we expect of him," LPL Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Mark Casady told Reuters. "We are ready to write the next chapter of our story, which is about growth, and he will help us think through our costs and capital allocation."

Audette played a key role in E*Trade's return to profitability after the company flirted with bankruptcy during the financial crisis. He has helped the New York City-based bank and discount brokerage raise capital and shed bad mortgage loans.

At LPL, he is joining a larger firm that has been troubled in recent years by loose controls that have led to heavy federal and state fines for inappropriate product sales.

Audette is replacing former CFO Dan Arnold, who was elevated to LPL's president post in March after Robert Moore unexpectedly resigned from that role to join a money-management firm.

Audette will join LPL on Sept. 28 in its San Diego office, and leave E*Trade in New York at the end of July.

The discount brokerage said Michael Pizzi, the company's chief risk officer, will assume Audette's CFO role in two weeks.

"Matt has been a faithful steward of E*TRADE for over a decade and a half, having played a central role in shoring up our capital and moving the organization into the strong financial position it enjoys today," Paul Idzik, E*Trades' chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"I am profoundly grateful for his leadership and insight throughout the company's evolution. I am sorry to see him go."

Audette, who has been CFO of E*Trade since 2011, holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Virginia Tech and began his career in public accounting at KPMG. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)