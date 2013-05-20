Broker-dealer LPL overhauling compliance practices after fines

* US brokerage firm hit with sales and marketing violations
* Firm to phase out 1-person oversight of far-flung offices
* Firm plans to hire many more compliance staffers
By Jed Horowitz, Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, May 20 LPL Financial Holdings Inc
, a fast-growing broker-dealer that offers services to
more than 13,000 independent stockbrokers, is overhauling its
compliance procedures following a flurry of regulatory
complaints about sales abuses.
LPL, which operates on very thin profit margins, is phasing
in a program to centralize compliance in its regional and home
offices and spending heavily to hire compliance staff and
improve its systems, President Robert Moore said in an
interview.
"Mistakes happen and we're not going to be exempted from
that, but the attitude around the way we identify, ultimately
mitigate and address them are very fundamental to our future and
ability to credibly lead," he said. "It comes at a cost that we
have to find a way to absorb."
LPL, the fourth biggest U.S. brokerage firm, has added 137
people to its compliance staff over the last two years and will
do more going forward. Moore expects most of the changes to be
completed this year.
A major part of the plan is to transfer responsibility for
sales, marketing and all compliance issues in small offices to
people whose sole responsibility is compliance, Moore said. Like
many independent brokerage firms, LPL has often delegated
supervisory responsibility over brokers in neighboring offices
to a single senior broker in another office who is managing his
or her own business solo.
Separately, LPL has said in regulatory filings that it
anticipates announcing a settlement soon with the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, the financial industry's
self-regulator, over issues related to e-mail retention.
LPL, based in San Diego and Boston, has about 400 compliance
staffers, but the number should grow well beyond that before
yearend, Moore said.
The new rigor follows an article in The New York Times on
March 21 that highlighted compliance issues at LPL. Federal
regulators reprimanded LPL more frequently than any of its large
competitors for failing to supervise its brokers on proper sales
practices, and state regulators have imposed a flurry of fines
for its failure to supervise, according to the article.
Since then, Moore has been on a goodwill campaign with
regulators and the press to talk about the firm's newly robust
plans for oversight.
"It's too soon to say if it's enough, but they are taking a
step in the right direction and hopefully it's adequate," Lynne
Egan, deputy securities commissioner for the state of Montana,
said in an interview.
Montana has imposed more than $160,000 of fines against LPL
and required it to return about $1.2 million to clients since
2009.
Moore and James Shorris, head of regulatory and compliance
policy for LPL, visited Egan shortly after publication of the
Times article. Shorris, a former head of enforcement at the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, was hired by LPL in
September 2011.
Moore told Reuters that LPL's growing compliance costs for
its far-flung sales staff, many of whom operate out of one- and
two-person offices, are heavy but "far more of a burden to our
competition than it has been for us."
Independent brokerage firms such as LPL are highly dependent
on expense control because they pay brokers a higher percentage
of the fees and commissions they produce than rivals such as
Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and regional firms pay to brokers
who are full-time employees. Brokers who contract with
independent firms, in turn, pay for much more of their overhead.
The compliance problem for independent firms such as LPL is
exacerbated by having small offices, particularly in thinly
populated states where a single person cannot keep watch.
"We are evolving our model to have more localized oversight,"
Moore told Reuters.
"It makes us much more comfortable to have a branch manager
30 miles away registered to supervise local brokers than an
individual who almost never sees them because he's managing his
own business," said the head of an independent broker that
competes with LPL and spoke on condition of anonymity. "If a
broker drives by in a Lamborghini one day we wouldn't know about
it, but hopefully someone who visits them regularly would ask
some questions."