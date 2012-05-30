ON THE MOVE-LPL adds five, expands retirement business

May 30 LPL Financial, the largest U.S.
independent broker-dealer by total revenue, said on Wednesday it
added five veteran advisers to its retirement planning division
as the firm expands its presence in the market for retirees in
the United States.
The new recruits, based in California, Idaho, Nevada and
Ohio, manage about $550 million in client assets. They joined
LPL's two-year-old Retirement Benefits Group, whose advisers
consult on more than $7 billion in retirement plan assets.
"We're growing on referrals," RBG principal Larry
Deatherage said in an interview on Wednesday. "We're looking for
high-quality pension advisers and building out our wealth
management platform on the higher-end."
Since LPL acquired National Retirement Partners in 2010, the
company has worked to bulk up its retirement-plan business by
recruiting advisers and growing its asset base. The firm added
more than nine retirement plans in the first quarter, Deatherage
said, ranging from $10 million to $200 million in asset size
each.
Advisers Matthew Haerr, Christine Soscia, Amir Arbabi, Peter
Littlejohn and William Brown have joined LPL, where they now
work with institutional clients in areas of plan design,
compliance and investment due diligence.
With these new additions, LPL's retirement-planning group
now covers most of the western United States and plans to move
east. Deatherage said the growing number of "one-off" brokers
who specialize in areas of retirement planning has created an
opportunity for the group to expand.
"People are looking for larger groups to associate with that
have more of a market presence and great compliance," he said.
LPL Financial is a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment
Holdings Inc, which has about 12,900 financial advisers
in its network. So far this year, LPL has added advisers who
managed at least $1.4 billion in client assets at their previous
firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.