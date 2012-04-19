ON THE MOVE-LPL Financial adds $350 mln team in Tampa

| April 19
April 19 LPL Financial, the largest independent
U.S. broker-dealer by total revenue, has expanded its network in
Florida with a team of veteran advisers that managed $350
million in client assets.
Adviser Fenn Giles, a roughly two-decade industry veteran,
started Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, with fellow advisers Roger
Martin and Lori Nadglowski. The team was formerly with Florida
Investment Advisors, an affiliate of The Bank of Tampa.
Securities for Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay are offered
through LPL Financial, which allows the advisers to keep their
investment management functions separate, Giles said.
"It's a great platform for future growth," Giles said,
noting that starting an independent firm has allowed the group
to look at other potential client opportunities, including
community banks in the region. Giles said the group has already
received several inquiries from such banks since going
independent.
The team, which now operates a privately owned, independent
wealth advisory firm, works primarily with high net worth
individuals in the Tampa Bay ar ea. Th e group's first priority is
to transfer those client assets, Giles said, and then to expand.
With their new firm, Giles serves as president, while Martin
has joined the firm as a senior portfolio manager. Nadglowski i s
the ch ief operating officer. All three are partners of the firm.
LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment
Holdings Inc, has about 12,800 financial advisers in
its network. LPL has added at least 14 new advisers so far in
2012, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers managed
$850 million in client assets.