ON THE MOVE-LPL's Bridgeworth lands brokers who managed $250 mln

NEW YORK, June 2 LPL Financial Holdings Inc , a U.S. brokerage firm that sells products and services through more than 14,000 independent brokers, said Tuesday that one of its member firms landed a broker team that manages $250 million in client assets.

The brokers Brian Hinson, Bob Johnson and Jonathan Hornsby joined LPL's Bridgeworth LLC, in Huntsville, Alabama. The group, led by Hinson, was previously affiliated with Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's BrokerCheck website.

With the addition of Hinson's team, Bridgeworth now has 23 brokers in and around its Birmingham, Alabama, headquarters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Nick Zieminski)