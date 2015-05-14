版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 02:06 BJT

ON THE MOVE-Faubourg Private Wealth Advisors joins LPL Financial's platform

May 14 LPL Financial LLC, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by revenue, said financial advisory firm Faubourg Private Wealth Advisors joined its broker-dealer platform.

Faubourg will provide fee-based services to clients through Level Four Wealth Management, an independent adviser group on LPL's platform.

LPL Financial is a subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc .

Faubourg said its advisers served $175 million of client assets. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐