LPL to pay $11.7 mln sanction for "widespread" supervision failures-FINRA

May 6 LPL Financial Holdings Inc must pay $11.7
million for "widespread supervisory failures," including sales
of a risky type of exchange traded fund and other complex
securities, the Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog said on
Wednesday.
The "supervisory breakdowns" also included the firm's lax
surveillance of trading in customer accounts, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said.
LPL neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations, the
regulator said. The $11.7 million sanction includes repayment of
$1.7 million to certain customers, FINRA said.
