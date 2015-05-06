UPDATE 1-LPL to pay $11.7 mln sanction for supervision failures -FINRA

(Adds details of settlement, comments by LPL's CEO and
president)
By Suzanne Barlyn
May 6 LPL Financial Holdings Inc must pay $11.7
million for "widespread supervisory failures," including sales
of a risky type of exchange traded fund and other complex
securities, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog said on
Wednesday.
The "supervisory breakdowns" included the firm's lax
surveillance of trading in customer accounts, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said. The myriad of
problems stemmed from a "sustained failure" to boost compliance
programs during the firm's efforts to rapidly expand business
between roughly 2007 and 2013, FINRA said.
LPL neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations,
according to its settlement reached with the regulator. The pact
concerns "regulatory issues that we have already remedied, or
are in the midst of working to remedy," an LPL spokesman said in
a statement.
The FINRA action, however, does not mark the end of LPL's
regulatory troubles from the period, Mark Casady, LPL's chairman
and chief executive officer, said in an interview.
The firm spent $11 million during the first quarter of 2015
to address "other pending matters that have yet to be
announced," he said. Casady declined to comment on which
regulators are involved.
In an interview last week, however, LPL President Dan
Arnold said the company is more confident than in the past on
estimating a time frame for resolving outstanding issues and
expects its regulatory-related costs to decline in coming
quarters.
"We expect to work through most of the historical items this
year," Arnold told Reuters. "Historically, our regulatory
charges are in the $5 million to $6 million range a quarter, and
we expect to reach a more normalized level in 2016."
Among the other problems at LPL that FINRA described in its
settlement on Wednesday: the firm's software that monitored for
potential money laundering did not flag excessive cash
withdrawals from ATM machines. The firm also failed to deliver
more than 14 million confirmations for trades in 67,000
accounts.
LPL has since drastically improved its compliance programs,
increasing its legal and compliance staff by 53 percent, from
392 employees at the end of 2012 to 599 employees at the end of
2014, Casady told Reuters.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Jed Horowitz in New York;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)