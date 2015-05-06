UPDATE 1-LPL to pay $11.7 mln sanction for supervision failures -FINRA

(Adds details of settlement, comments by LPL's CEO and president)

By Suzanne Barlyn

May 6 LPL Financial Holdings Inc must pay $11.7 million for "widespread supervisory failures," including sales of a risky type of exchange traded fund and other complex securities, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog said on Wednesday.

The "supervisory breakdowns" included the firm's lax surveillance of trading in customer accounts, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said. The myriad of problems stemmed from a "sustained failure" to boost compliance programs during the firm's efforts to rapidly expand business between roughly 2007 and 2013, FINRA said.

LPL neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations, according to its settlement reached with the regulator. The pact concerns "regulatory issues that we have already remedied, or are in the midst of working to remedy," an LPL spokesman said in a statement.

The FINRA action, however, does not mark the end of LPL's regulatory troubles from the period, Mark Casady, LPL's chairman and chief executive officer, said in an interview.

The firm spent $11 million during the first quarter of 2015 to address "other pending matters that have yet to be announced," he said. Casady declined to comment on which regulators are involved.

In an interview last week, however, LPL President Dan Arnold said the company is more confident than in the past on estimating a time frame for resolving outstanding issues and expects its regulatory-related costs to decline in coming quarters.

"We expect to work through most of the historical items this year," Arnold told Reuters. "Historically, our regulatory charges are in the $5 million to $6 million range a quarter, and we expect to reach a more normalized level in 2016."

Among the other problems at LPL that FINRA described in its settlement on Wednesday: the firm's software that monitored for potential money laundering did not flag excessive cash withdrawals from ATM machines. The firm also failed to deliver more than 14 million confirmations for trades in 67,000 accounts.

LPL has since drastically improved its compliance programs, increasing its legal and compliance staff by 53 percent, from 392 employees at the end of 2012 to 599 employees at the end of 2014, Casady told Reuters. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)