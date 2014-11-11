ON THE MOVE-LPL adds Louisiana firm managing $520 million in assets

NEW YORK Nov 11 LPL Financial Holdings, the
biggest independent broker-dealer in the United States, said on
Tuesday it recruited a four-person registered investment adviser
group in Louisiana.
LPL is working to gain a foothold in the U.S. South and Gulf
Coast region.
The adviser group, Goss Wealth Management, had about $520
million in assets under management as of June 20, according to a
statement released by LPL.
LPL provides brokerage, technology, clearing and compliance
services to roughly 13,900 brokers. In the past, LPL Chairman
and Chief Executive Mark Casady said the firm usually aims to
recruit 400 to 500 net new brokers each year.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; additional reporting by Jed
Horowitz)