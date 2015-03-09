版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 02:57 BJT

MOVES-LPL Financial adds Tim Knepp, Matthew Peterson to research team

March 9 LPL Financial LLC, the broker-dealer unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, said it added Tim Knepp and Matthew Peterson to its research team.

Knepp joins as executive vice president, chief investment strategist and chief wealth officer, while Peterson has been appointed senior vice president and chief wealth strategist.

Knepp will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina and Peterson in Boston.

Knepp was most recently senior vice president and chief investment officer at Savos Investments, previously known as Genworth Financial Asset Management.

Peterson joins from GM Advisory Group, an employee-owned investment manager, where he was director of strategy and research. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐