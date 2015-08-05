LPL Financial reports higher second-quarter earnings

NEW YORK Aug 5 LPL Financial Holdings Inc
, the biggest independent U.S. broker, on Wednesday
reported higher second-quarter earnings as payouts to brokers
fell.
Net income rose to $50.2 million, or 52 cents a share, from
$43.1 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the profit of 65 cents a share came
in a penny above estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
LPL, which in recent years has incurred high fines and
regulatory expenses, said net revenue was flat at $1.09 billion,
despite a 4 percent jump in client assets.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Casady said sales of
alternative assets were slow, lowering commmissions. The trend
has continued into the third quarter, he said on a conference
call with analysts.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)