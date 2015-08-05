UPDATE 1-LPL Financial's profit rises but commissions disappoint

(Adds comments from LPL executives)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Aug 5 LPL Financial Holdings Inc
, the biggest independent U.S. broker, reported higher
second-quarter earnings on Wednesday as expenses fell on lower
payouts to brokers.
Net income rose to $50.2 million, or 52 cents a share, from
$43.1 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding
special items, the profit translated to 65 cents a share - a
penny above estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
LPL, which in recent years has incurred high fines and
regulatory expenses related to sales techniques of its more than
14,100 brokers, said net revenue was flat at $1.09 billion,
despite a 4 percent jump in client assets.
Sales of high-commission products such as annuities and real
estate investment trust were slow due to low interest rates and
other macro trends, and should remain weak through the rest of
the year, Chairman and Chief Executive Mark Casady said on a
conference call with analysts. He also said that traditional
stock sales are falling because the market is ending its
extended bull run.
Shares of LPL were off 6.1 percent to $45.18 in late morning
trading.
To offset declines in commission revenue, LPL has been
encouraging brokers to sell more advisory accounts, which charge
fees based on money customers hold in their accounts rather than
on transactions. The company, whose brokers are contract workers
rather than full-time employees, gathered $4.3 billion for such
accounts in the three months ended June 30, 2015.
It also is lowering fees on its two main advisory products
beginning next year in attempt to grow assets. The advisory
account trend is strong industry-wide since the accounts are
more profitable and more reliable sources of revenue than
traditional commission-based accounts.
Investors should focus more on the growth of advisory assets
than on overall profit to gauge the company's success in its
advisory initiative, acting chief financial officer Tom Lux said
in an interview with Reuters. That's because of accounting rules
that do not allow LPL to record independent advisers' management
fee on its bottom line.
For the first time in two years, Casady forecast that LPL's
regulatory expenses have peaked and will fall beginning in 2016.
The company has hired dozens of compliance professionals,
rebuilt its sales monitoring technology and paid more than $50
million in fines and customer restitution in the past two years.
LPL is building its cash reserves in order to buy smaller
brokerage firms and to hire brokers whose firms go out of
business due to the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed
fiduciary rule, Casady said. The rule would prohibit brokers
from charging commissions on many investment products sold for
customers' 401(k) plans and other retirement accounts.
LPL's brokerage force grew a lower-than-average 2.1 percent
from a year ago to 14,130. About 50 who produced revenue of less
than $20,000 annually were asked to leave, Casady said.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Frances
Kerry)