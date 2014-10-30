LPL Financial profit falls as regulatory fines jump

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8,786 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
Oct 30 LPL Financial Holdings Inc reported an 11.6 percent drop in quarterly profit as the brokerage faced more regulatory fines.
Net income fell to $33.3 million, or 33 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $37.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company warned last week it spent $23 million in regulatory expenses in the third quarter, far exceeding the $5 million of regulatory fines and restitution that it had earlier forecast. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8,786 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay