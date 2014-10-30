版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 18:29 BJT

LPL Financial profit falls as regulatory fines jump

Oct 30 LPL Financial Holdings Inc reported an 11.6 percent drop in quarterly profit as the brokerage faced more regulatory fines.

Net income fell to $33.3 million, or 33 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $37.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company warned last week it spent $23 million in regulatory expenses in the third quarter, far exceeding the $5 million of regulatory fines and restitution that it had earlier forecast. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐