版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 19:23 BJT

LPL Financial profit rises 9.3 percent

Feb 19 LPL Financial Holdings Inc reported a 9.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher advisory and brokerage assets.

Net income rose to $48.5 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $44.4 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advisory and brokerage assets rose 8.4 percent to $475.1 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐