UPDATE 1-LPL Financial has not reinstated sales of RCAP REITs - LPL CEO

(Adds comment from LPL chairman, background)
NEW YORK Dec 10 LPL Financial Holdings
, the largest independent broker-dealer in the United
States, has not reinstated sales of privately traded real estate
investment trusts sponsored by a unit of RCS Capital Corp
, LPL Chairman and CEO Mark Casady said on Wednesday.
LPL and scores of other brokerage firms suspended sales of
alternative investments sold through RCS Capital's wholesaling
division after American Realty Capital Properties
reported a $23 million accounting error on Oct. 29 that the
firms feared jeopardized RCS's financial strength.
American Realty Capital Properties and RCS Capital are
separate companies, but they were both founded by REIT
entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch. He controls a separate company
that pays the salaries of several RCS executives on its payroll.
RCS executives insist their company is unaffected by
American Realty Capital Properties' problems, adding that they
are regaining the confidence of brokerage firms in their sales
network.
On Monday, RCS said about 25 percent of the approximately
280 suspended selling agreements have been reinstated, but it
did not name the firms that re-upped.
"Cole products remain on suspension until we hear more,"
LPL's Casady told investors at a conference sponsored by Goldman
Sachs. LPL has long sold illiquid investments from American
Realty Capital branded under the Cole Capital name.
A spokesman for RCS had no comment on Casady's remarks but
said that clearing businesses owned by Charles Schwab Corp
and Fidelity Investments that work with thousands of
individual brokers and advisers have reinstated their sales
agreements.
In addition to distributing alternative investments, RCS owns
eight independent broker-dealers that work directly with retail
investors. Some of those firms suspended selling agreements with
their parent, and the RCS spokesman would not comment on the
number of agreements sourced through those firms or how many of
them have been reinstated.
Shares of RCAP have fallen by more than 40 percent since the
American Realty Capital Properties announcement at the end of
October.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Phil Berlowitz)