LPL forecast: Bad weather to curb first-quarter recruiting

| March 6
March 6 Add LPL Financial Holdings to
the list of U.S. companies and economists blaming a falling
business metric this winter on the weather.
The fourth largest U.S. brokerage firm, as measured by the
13,673 financial advisers who use its services, said on Thursday
that the pace of new advisers affiliating with the firm has
slowed from the torrid levels of late 2013 "in part due to
disruptive weather." Broker count is a key metric of revenue
growth and profit at LPL, a company spokeswoman said.
In addition to unusually frigid weather that curbed
one-on-one meetings with brokers considering joining from other
firms, a bank with about 40 brokers has dropped LPL as its
brokerage provider, LPL said in an update on its first-quarter
2014 operations.
Two reports from the Federal Reserve Board this week said
severe weather in different parts of the United States have
halted the economic recovery this winter as consumers stay away
from shopping malls and other commercial centers.
and.
LPL, which is jointly based in San Diego and Boston,
disclosed the recruiting slowdown in a presentation to investors
that was webcast from a Sanford Bernstein conference. The
company, which went public in 2010, did not make a specific
forecast about its first-quarter revenue or profit.
GOING UPSCALE
Known as an independent broker-dealer because it sells its
investment capabilities to financial advisers who are not direct
employees, LPL ended 2013 with a hiring spree. It recruited 110
net new advisers in last year's fourth quarter, up from just 25
in the first quarter of 2013. It typically attracts between 400
and 450 advisers annually, making it one of the most active
recruiters in the retail securities industry.
LPL traditionally draws brokers from other independent firms
whose clients tend to be less affluent than those with $250,000
of investable assets or higher that are the focus of more
traditional big brokerage firms. But LPL Chief Financial Officer
Dan Arnold said in the presentation that since the financial
crisis of 2008, "we have been trying to go up-market and recruit
larger advisers."
In spite of the weather-related slowdown, the recruiting
"pipeline" of interested prospects remains healthy and its
current brokers' productivity remained strong through the end of
February because clients are actively engaged in the market,
Arnold said. But he repeated LPL's warning in January that sales
of profitable hedge funds and other alternative investments that
reached unusually high levels in the second half of 2013 are
falling.
LOW RATES
Cash held in client accounts, a barometer of how confident
investors feel about putting money into the market, began
falling late last year and remains at end-of-2013 levels as
clients put their money to work, LPL said. That contrasts with
some other large brokerage firms. The head of sales at Wells
Fargo Advisors last month told the firm's more than 11,000
brokers that client cash has reached near-record levels,
probably because of volatile markets in January and early
February.
Brokerage firms often book strong profits by investing
client cash at higher returns than they pay for holding the
cash. But as interest rates head into their seventh year at
rock-bottom short-term and long-term levels, brokerage firms
remain deprived of a core revenue source. LPL on Thursday
repeated earlier guidance that it expects its return on client
cash to fall further in 2014 as the Fed keeps rates low.
Independent brokerages such as LPL have thin profit margins
because they allow brokers to keep much more of the fees and
commissions they collect from clients than conventional firms
where brokers are full-time employees. The average "payout" for
an LPL broker in the fourth quarter of last year was 87.4
percent of the revenue they produced, up from 85.6 percent
earlier in the year. The range is expected to be similar this
year, LPL said.
Conventional broker-dealers such as Morgan Stanley,
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co's
Wells Fargo Advisors, in contrast, generally let their
top brokers keep 40 percent to 45 percent of the revenue they
produce. The tradeoff is that those firms pay for brokers'
overhead, marketing and other services. Independent firms such
as LPL require their affiliated brokers to pay for most of their
marketing, compliance and other business expenses.
Like most firms in the brokerage industry, LPL is
encouraging advisers to put clients into fee-based accounts,
rather than traditional accounts that charge commissions when
trades are made. At the end of 2013, 34 percent of LPL client
assets were in fee-based accounts, up from 26 percent at the end
of 2007. Gross profit margin on fee-based assets is 1.4 times
higher than in traditional brokerage accounts, Arnold said. For
every 5 percent of brokerage assets that shift to an advisory
account, LPL generates an extra $22 million, he said.
Shares of LPL fell almost 1 percent, or 54 cents, to $53.47
on the Nasdaq on Thursday.