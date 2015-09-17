UPDATE 1-LPL hires former Wall St regulator to bolster regulatory expansion

(Adds details about Shorris' new role in paragraph 3, Gordy's
By Suzanne Barlyn and Jed Horowitz
Sept 17 In a sign of the growing importance of
regulation and compliance at independent brokerages, LPL
Financial Group is splitting its regulatory affairs
group in half and hiring another former Wall Street regulator to
help run the department.
Emily Gordy, a former enforcement executive at the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), will run the part of the
firm's legal group that deals with regulatory inquiries and
investigations, the company said on Thursday.
Gordy joins James Shorris, another former FINRA enforcement
executive who has helped run LPL's legal department since 2011,
overseeing compliance and risk management. Shorris, in a
revamped role, will advise the firm's executives on regulatory
issues.
LPL is the biggest independent broker-dealer in the United
States.
Gordy and Shorris will each have the title of executive vice
president and deputy general counsel for regulatory affairs.
Each lawyer is to oversee about 15 people in the growing
regulatory affairs department, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
Both lawyers will report to LPL's general counsel and head
of legal and government relations, David Bergers, the company
said.
Gordy left FINRA late last year to join a private law firm,
Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker, P.A in Potomac, Maryland,
where she headed the firm's Financial Industry Regulatory Group.
A 14-year FINRA veteran, Gordy worked with Shorris from 2003
until his departure from FINRA in 2011.
Gordy is the latest in a string of high-profile regulatory
hires at LPL, a unit of LPL Investment Holdings Inc.,
which has come under increased scrutiny over its ability to
supervise its thousands of brokers.
LPL began ramping up its regulatory and compliance
departments following a spate of regulatory enforcement actions
against the firm involving sales abuses and lack of adequate
oversight for its fast-growing network of U.S. brokers.
In 2013, for example, FINRA ordered LPL Financial to pay a
total of $9 million for significant email system failures and
making misstatements to the regulator.
The same year, LPL hired the global chief risk officer from
Morgan Stanley's wealth division, Michelle Oroschakoff, as head
of risk, governance and compliance. Oroschakoff oversees the
firm's chief compliance officials.
LPL has been centralizing its compliance functions, giving
less responsibility to its widespread field offices to better
control sales practices.
Gordy is also a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, where she worked prior to joining FINRA.
