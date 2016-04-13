LPL Financial to offer 'robo-adviser' using BlackRock technology

NEW YORK, April 13 LPL Financial Holdings
said on Wednesday it will use BlackRock Inc
technology to provide a digital platform, called a robo-adviser,
which can automatically build investor portfolios online based
on a series of questions.
The product will be rolled out in phases in the second half
of the year, LPL spokeswoman Lauren Hoyt-Williams said.
She declined to disclose the financial terms. BlackRock
could not be immediately reached for comment.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, in August
acquired FutureAdvisor, which provides the technology to banks,
brokerage firms, insurers and 401(k) plans.
Robo-advisers allow the companies to use algorithms to
manage money for clients at a lower cost than with human
advisers.
Leading robo-adviser providers include Betterment,
Wealthfront and discount brokerage Charles Schwab,
which are competing to use digital platforms to attract
investors who may not meet fund managers' minimum asset
requirements for human advice.
BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink said in August he
believed every major asset manager would eventually need to
offer a robo-advice product.
