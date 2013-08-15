版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 23:06 BJT

ON THE MOVE-LPL adds Shaw Financial with $360 mln in assets

Aug 15 LPL Financial Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by revenue, said on Thursday it landed independent adviser group Shaw Financial Services Inc with $360 million in client assets.

Edmond, Oklahoma-based Shaw Financial, led by President Charlotte Shaw and her husband, Vice President Gary Shaw, joined LPL's broker-dealer and corporate registered investment adviser platforms in June. The group was previously affiliated with Lincoln Financial Securities Corp.

Shaw Financial, which has a total of six advisers, works with a wide range of clients, from beginning investors who build their portfolios with as little as $250 per month, to high-net-worth clients with millions of dollars in assets.

Boston-based LPL Financial provides brokerage, clearing and other professional services to roughly 13,400 self-employed brokers and advisers.

LPL Financial has expanded by adding individual advisers and teams as well as independent groups like Shaw Financial to its broker-dealer platform.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐