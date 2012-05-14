ON THE MOVE-LPL Financial lands $560 mln adviser team

May 14 LPL Financial, the largest independent
U.S. broker-dealer by total revenue, has added a team of
advisers who managed more than $560 million in client assets.
The Botsford Group, founded by veteran adviser Erin
Botsford, joined LPL last week from Iowa-based brokerage DeWaay
Financial Network LLC. The 17-person Botsford team, which has
offices in both Frisco, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, includes
seven wealth advisers and Botsford as president.
Botsford, a more than two decade industry veteran, said she
was drawn to LPL in her most recent move because of the size and
scale of the firm among independent broker-dealers.
"I've had many different firms on my radar screen, but none
as big and robust as LPL," Botsford said in an interview on
Monday.
After publishing her book, "The Big Retirement Risk,"
earlier this year about managing wealth in retirement, Botsford
said her team had received an influx of prospective client
inquiries, which led her to begin looking for a firm that could
handle the growth in her book of business.
"It's been overwhelming in such a good sense," she said.
Botsford, who started her career in 1989 at A.G. Edwards &
Sons, moved into the independent space in 1995. Her client base
includes individuals who are primarily at or near retirement
age.
Botsford was previously named to Barron's list of top 100
women advisers and Barron's top 100 independent advisers.
LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment
Holdings Inc, has about 12,900 financial advisers in
its network. So far this year, LPL has added advisers who
managed at least $1.4 billion in client assets at their previous
firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.