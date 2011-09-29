On the Move: LPL Financial recruits three advisers

Sept 29 Three veteran retirement advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney have left the firm to join LPL Financial, the group's head adviser George Fraser said on Thursday.

Fraser, along with advisers Frederic Amberg and Troy Haugen, made the move to LPL's Retirement Benefits Group late last month. The advisers have moved three times together over the past decade, all through the brokerage arms of big banks.

"After 19 years of my life in big wirehouses, I wanted to be some place where I could control my destiny more," Fraser said. "The idea of independence with LPL clearly allowed for that."

The group started at KeyCorp's (KEY.N) McDonald Investments Inc, before moving to Citigroup's (C.N) Citigroup Global Markets Inc and later to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

The advisers managed a combined $300 million in assets held in 35 retirement plans while at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

"When you walk away from larger firms where there tends to be a lot of bureaucracy, the time spent dealing with that can instead be used sharing our model with new and prospective clients," Fraser said.

San Diego-based recruiter Ron Edde of Armstrong Financial Group said that LPL is one of the few firms that allows advisers to work out of their homes or remotely.

That made the transition easy for Fraser, who said he prefers to hold client meetings out on location as opposed to at the office. Fraser will remain based in Scottsdale, Arizona, along with Amberg. Haugen will continue to work out of Portland, Oregon, where he was previously based with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

The Retirement Benefits Group, or RBG, is an affiliate of LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings Inc (LPLA.O). The unit has more than $5 billion in retirement plan assets under management and offices in Arizona, California and Oregon.

