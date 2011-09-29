On the Move: LPL Financial recruits three advisers

| Sept 29
Sept 29 Three veteran retirement advisers from
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney have left the firm to join LPL
Financial, the group's head adviser George Fraser said on
Thursday.
Fraser, along with advisers Frederic Amberg and Troy
Haugen, made the move to LPL's Retirement Benefits Group late
last month. The advisers have moved three times together over
the past decade, all through the brokerage arms of big banks.
"After 19 years of my life in big wirehouses, I wanted to
be some place where I could control my destiny more," Fraser
said. "The idea of independence with LPL clearly allowed for
that."
The group started at KeyCorp's (KEY.N) McDonald Investments
Inc, before moving to Citigroup's (C.N) Citigroup Global
Markets Inc and later to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
The advisers managed a combined $300 million in assets held
in 35 retirement plans while at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
"When you walk away from larger firms where there tends to
be a lot of bureaucracy, the time spent dealing with that can
instead be used sharing our model with new and prospective
clients," Fraser said.
San Diego-based recruiter Ron Edde of Armstrong Financial
Group said that LPL is one of the few firms that allows
advisers to work out of their homes or remotely.
That made the transition easy for Fraser, who said he
prefers to hold client meetings out on location as opposed to
at the office. Fraser will remain based in Scottsdale, Arizona,
along with Amberg. Haugen will continue to work out of
Portland, Oregon, where he was previously based with Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney.
The Retirement Benefits Group, or RBG, is an affiliate of
LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment
Holdings Inc (LPLA.O). The unit has more than $5 billion in
retirement plan assets under management and offices in Arizona,
California and Oregon.
