LPL lowers investment minimum to boost managed portfolio sales

NEW YORK, July 11 Independent brokerage LPL
Financial is lowering account minimums for managed portfolios of
mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, the latest example of
Wall Street firms making money management accessible to a
broader group of investors.
LPL, the largest U.S. independent brokerage network with
about 13,000 advisers, on Wednesday reduced the minimum needed
to invest in its "model wealth portfolios" program to $25,000
from $100,000. The change makes LPL among the lowest minimums in
the business and half the amount required for similar programs
at rivals like Fidelity.
The Boston-based company also added strategies from three
new firms: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, AlphaSimplex
Group and Morningstar.
Most mutual fund advisory programs usually require $25,000
to $50,000, though some charge as much as $100,000, according to
research firm Cerulli Associates. A total net fee of 2 percent
is typical among brokerages.
Managed portfolios are a fast-growing corner of the wealth
management business, industry analysts say. They let investors
buy a package of funds that pursue a certain strategy - emerging
markets growth, absolute return or tax efficiency, for example -
at lower cost than for customized money management programs.
Investors incur another layer of fees for these programs,
and analysts say managed portfolios overall have underperformed
the market in recent years.
The cost to investors varies. LPL says total fees, including
advisory and program fees, paid by its customers can range as
high as 2 percent of money under management, but that most
investors pay between 1.25 to 1.5 percent, said John Moninger,
LPL's head of advisory and brokerage consulting.
Still, brokerages across the industry are expanding their
sales of model portfolios because they centralize investment
selection - not all advisers are expert stock-pickers - and free
up brokers to spend more time expanding their practices.
"Broker-dealers see value from a compliance standpoint -
they have more control over investments," Cerulli analyst
Patrick Newcomb said, noting it also lets advisers find new
clients and provide more financial advice.
Cerulli data shows packaged portfolio programs have been
growing rapidly throughout the industry. Mutual fund advisory
programs have grown to $660 billion in assets at the end of 2011
from $393 billion at the end of 2008, of which packaged
portfolios grew their share to 50 percent from 37 percent.
It is not immediately clear, however, if these programs have
been fruitful for investors. LPL could not immediately provide
performance figures for clients in its model portfolio program.
Cerulli, a research firm that tracks the money management
industry, said a recent industry-wide study of these programs
showed managed portfolios on average generated returns of 10
percent in 2010 and 2011. That lagged a 13 percent rise in the
benchmark S&P 500 Index of large U.S. companies.
Some portfolios, to be sure, focus on capital preservation
and other more conservative strategies.
Wall Street brokerages have for decades offered fee-based
money management programs, such as separate accounts, unified
managed accounts and programs where the broker manages
investments. Total assets for fee-based managed accounts reached
$2.55 trillion last year, up from $1.39 trillion in 2008.
But firms require greater wealth to participate in these
plans. Unified managed account's typically require $250,000,
while separately managed equities accounts usually require
$100,000.
A more recent innovation has been offering menus of
standardized, centrally managed funds that are affordable to
more investors. The explosive growth of exchange traded funds,
which let investors place bets on different assets and sectors,
have made it easier to construct portfolios along certain
investment themes.
Like other brokerages, LPL wants to expand advisory programs
that generate steady fees. Since it began in February 2008, the
model wealth portfolio program has attracted $8.7 billion in
assets - a small slice of the $110.8 billion LPL had under
various fee-based programs at the end of March.
About one in four LPL brokers use the platform, but Moninger
expects lower minimums will increase participation.
"We had many advisers tell us they liked the program, but
wished they could offer it to more clients," he said.
LPL's program pales in size against rivals. Fidelity's
portfolio advisory service, which requires $50,000 and charges a
net advisory fee of up to 1.7 percent, has attracted $93
billion.
Edward Jones' advisory solutions program, which also
requires $50,000, has grown to $74 billion since 2008.