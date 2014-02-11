LPL Financial's quarterly profit rises 20 pct

Feb 11 LPL Financial Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher commission and advisory revenue.

The Boston-based company's net profit rose to $44.4 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $36.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 16 percent to $1.09 billion.