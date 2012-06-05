Brokerage LPL Financial promotes Arnold to CFO

| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 LPL Financial, the largest U.S.
independent brokerage, on Tuesday said Dan Arnold, its head of
strategy, would take over as chief financial officer effective
June 15.
Arnold, 47, will succeed Robert Moore, whom LPL on May 1
named as its president and chief operating officer. Moore, who
is 50, will transfer his CFO responsibilities to Arnold over
three months. Arnold will be based in San Diego.
Before leading corporate strategy in October, Arnold had
served as president of Institution Services, which Boston-based
LPL acquired about five years ago to provide third-party
investment and insurance services to banks and credit unions.
Moore, in an interview, said Arnold was chosen over "dozens"
of external and internal candidates in a search process that
began in January.
The transition follows a busy period for LPL Investment
Holdings Inc, which was acquired by private equity
firms TPG Capital and Hellman & Friedman in 2005 and went public
in a late 2010 initial public offering.
In recent months LPL announced a special dividend, plans to
pay a regular dividend and secondary stock sales that trimmed
the stakes held by the private equity owners. LPL also
refinanced its debts.
"It became clear to me that most of my work has been done in
my tenure as CFO and in creating the right conditions for this
transition," Moore said.