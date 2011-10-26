Brokerage LPL's profit soars on trades, fees

Oct 26 LPL Investment Holdings Inc (LPLA.O), the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer, on Wednesday said increased commissions, management fees and an influx of new brokers led to a sharp increase in its third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Net income in the period rose 39 percent to $36.4 million, or 32 cents a share, from $26.1 million, or 26 cents, in the year-earlier period. Most other brokerages reported declines in assets and income for the quarter, reflecting steep declines in stocks and other markets.

The Boston company's quarterly revenue rose 16 percent to $882.9 million, driven by higher commission revenue and management fees collected on a growing pool of assets.

Excluding certain charges and other items, LPL said it earned 46 cents a share, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

"Our performance this quarter illustrates the resiliency of our business model and our ability to produce strong results during challenging economic conditions," LPL Chief Executive Mark Casady said.

LPL provides technology, clearing and other services to the country's largest network of independent, self-employed brokers. It has been the landing place for hundreds of brokers fleeing Wall Street firms in search of more autonomy, higher payouts and fewer conflicts of interest.

The firm added 782 net new advisers during the twelve months ending Sept. 30, increasing broker ranks 6.5 percent to 12,799.

In the third quarter, LPL took in a net $3 billion of new advisory assets, which generate fees regardless of trading activity. That boosted total advisory assets 12 percent to $96.3 billion from a year ago.

Total advisory and brokerage assets fell 7.2 percent to $316.4 billion from the end of June, partly due to volatile market conditions. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Chelsea Emery)