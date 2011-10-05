UPDATE 1-LPS names new CEO

(Follows alerts)
* Hugh Harris named new CEO
* Harris replaces interim CEO Lee Kennedy
Oct 5 Mortgage servicing provider Lender
Processing Services Inc said it named Hugh Harris as its
chief executive officer, effective Oct 5.
Harris replaces interim CEO Lee Kennedy, who had stepped in
after Jeffrey Carbiener resigned in July due to health reasons.
Harris, who previously served as president of the financial
services technology division at Fidelity National Financial
, will also be on the board of LPS.
Harris' appointment comes at a time when LPS faces
lacklustre growth and regulatory scrutiny over its alleged role
in wrongful foreclosure practices, which have more than halved
the company's stock price since the beginning of this year.
LPS shares closed at $13.91 Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)