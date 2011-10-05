UPDATE 1-LPS names new CEO

(Follows alerts)

* Hugh Harris named new CEO

* Harris replaces interim CEO Lee Kennedy

Oct 5 Mortgage servicing provider Lender Processing Services Inc said it named Hugh Harris as its chief executive officer, effective Oct 5.

Harris replaces interim CEO Lee Kennedy, who had stepped in after Jeffrey Carbiener resigned in July due to health reasons.

Harris, who previously served as president of the financial services technology division at Fidelity National Financial , will also be on the board of LPS.

Harris' appointment comes at a time when LPS faces lacklustre growth and regulatory scrutiny over its alleged role in wrongful foreclosure practices, which have more than halved the company's stock price since the beginning of this year.

LPS shares closed at $13.91 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

