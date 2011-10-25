UPDATE 1-LPS Q3 profit beats market expectations

EU watchdog says too soon for new blockchain rules
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
* Q3 adj EPS $0.59 vs est $0.54
* Q3 rev down 14 pct (Follows alerts)
Oct 25 Lender Processing Services posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by a growth in mortgage procesing fees.
The mortgage servicing provider, which named Hugh Harris as its new chief executive earlier this month, expects to earn 57-59 cents a share in the fourth quarter. It also forecast revenue of $510-$520 million.
For the third-quarter, the company reported net earnings of $40.5 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with $78.7 million, or 85 cents a share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, LPS posted a profit of 59 cents a share.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $532.1 million.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 54 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $511.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at LPS' mortgage processing division rose 4 percent to $106.4 million.
Shares of the company closed at $16.84 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
* several of the automobiles plants, such as Melfi, Cassino and Sevel, maintained or improved performance and employees will receive an average bonus of around 1,320 euros
* Has filed an abbreviated new drug application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Clindamycin