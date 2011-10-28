UPDATE 1-LRR Energy sees IPO price at $19-$21 per shr

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Proceeds to be used to repay debt, pay dividends
* Will list shares on NYSE under symbol 'LRE' (Follows alerts)
Oct 28 LRR Energy said it expects its initial public offering price to be between $19-$21 per share.
The Houston-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May to raise up to $281.8 million in its offering.
The company, which was formed by affiliates of Lime Rock Resources to operate and acquire oil and natural gas properties in North America, said it will use part of the proceeds from the offering to repay debt and pay dividends.
LRR Energy said it has received approval to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LRE'. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.