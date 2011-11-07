UPDATE 1-LSB Industries Q3 results lag, shares fall

* Q3 EPS $0.27 vs est $0.69

* Q3 rev $176.8 mln vs est $186.8 mln

* Shares down 14 pct

Nov 7 LSB Industries Inc posted quarterly results below analysts' estimates as plants in its chemicals division remained shut longer than usual for maintenance.

The company, which makes chemical products for the mining, agricultural and industrial markets, said the downtime affected production of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer products.

For the third quarter, net income was $6.3 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with $3.8 million, or 17 cents a share a year ago.

Sales, at the company which also makes heating and cooling equipment, rose 27 percent to $176.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 69 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $186.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Oklahoma-based company fell 14 percent to $35 in extended trade. They closed at $40.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)