LSB halts ammonia production at Alabama plant due to pipe rupture

Nov 14 Chemical maker LSB Industries said its unit Cherokee Nitrogen Co's ammonia plant in Alabama suffered a pipe rupture and that it expected the outage to last for three to five months.

No serious injuries or environmental impact have been reported so far at the plant, the company said.

Shares of LSB, which makes chemical products for the mining, agricultural and industrial markets, were down 7 percent at $35.48 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.