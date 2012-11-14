LSB halts ammonia production at Alabama plant due to pipe rupture

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Chemical maker LSB Industries said its unit Cherokee Nitrogen Co's ammonia plant in Alabama suffered a pipe rupture and that it expected the outage to last for three to five months.
No serious injuries or environmental impact have been reported so far at the plant, the company said.
Shares of LSB, which makes chemical products for the mining, agricultural and industrial markets, were down 7 percent at $35.48 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).