LSB says production delays at main ammonia plant hurt 3rd-qtr results

CORRECTED-Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Oct 11 LSB Industries said its third-quarter results were "adversely affected" by lower-than-expected production at its main ammonia plant and additional expenses at its El Dorado, Arkansas facility.
The company, which makes chemical products for the mining, agricultural and industrial markets, said problems at its Pryor, Oklahoma facility prevented it from reaching the targeted production rate of about 600 tons per day.
"Total ammonia production during the third quarter was ... 50 percent lower than our targeted rate," the company said.
The third quarter was also hurt by lost profits and extra expenses at its El Dorado, Arkansas facility following an explosion in May which destroyed the direct strong nitric (DSN) acid plant, LSB said.
The company said revenue for the third-quarter topped $180 million. It reported revenue of $176.8 mln in the year-ago quarter.
LSB is expected to report third-quarter results on or about Nov. 6.
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.