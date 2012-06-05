UPDATE 1-LSB to restart production at Arkansas plant in 30 days

June 5 LSB Industries Inc said it plans
to resume limited production at its El Dorado, Arkansas chemical
facility in 30 days.
It had shut the facility, its biggest chemical manufacturing
plant, after an explosion last month.
Output will be increased over the next 90 days as various
plants come back online, LSB said in a statement on Tuesday.
However, repairing the DSN concentrated nitric acid plant is
not feasible, the company said. The DSN plant used to produce
about 20 percent of the nitric acid manufactured at the El
Dorado facility.
Other nitric acid plants, which sustained less damage, are
undergoing repairs that will be completed in the next 30 to 90
days, the company said.
LSB also makes heating, ventilation and air conditioning
(HVAC) products.
LSB shares, which have lost almost 15 percent of their value
since the explosion, closed at $27.62 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.