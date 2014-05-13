版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 13日 星期二 14:31 BJT

London Stock Exchange says in talks to buy Frank Russell

LONDON May 13 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday it is in discussions with the parent company of Frank Russell Company about a possible acquisition of the investment services firm.

In a statement the bourse said it was evaluating the merits of a deal and was engaged in talks with Northwestern Mutual, but there was no certainty that any transaction would be forthcoming.

The LSE said it would plan to part-fund any transaction through an equity raising. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐