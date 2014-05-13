London Stock Exchange says in talks to buy Frank Russell

LONDON May 13 The London Stock Exchange Group
said on Tuesday it is in discussions with the parent
company of Frank Russell Company about a possible acquisition of
the investment services firm.
In a statement the bourse said it was evaluating the merits
of a deal and was engaged in talks with Northwestern Mutual, but
there was no certainty that any transaction would be
forthcoming.
The LSE said it would plan to part-fund any transaction
through an equity raising.
