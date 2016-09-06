UPDATE 1-Sell-side, buy-side team up with LSE's Turquoise to cut costs

(Adds news conference, more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 6 A group of asset managers and
banks are trying to cut the cost of trading big blocks of shares
via so-called dark pools by teaming up with the London Stock
Exchange Group's Turquoise subsidiary.
The new venture brings together for the first time the
"buy-side", or funds who invest in shares, the "sell-side" banks
who channel share orders, and a trading platform which executes
those orders.
It also shows the pressure on both sides to cut costs in a
business where margins are already thin and regulatory costs are
increasing.
Michael Bellaro, global head of equities at Deutsche Asset
Management, said finding enough liquidity to bring back block
trading was "mission critical" for asset managers to cut costs.
Turquoise CEO Robert Barnes said with real market returns
near zero and interest rates in negative territory, investors
look to block trading to help them outperform benchmarks.
Plato Partnership, which includes Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs, AXA Investment Managers and Franklin
Templeton, said it had signed the co-operation agreement with
Turquoise.
Turquoise is 51 percent owned by the London exchange and
trades shares across 19 European countries. The rest of
Turquoise is held by 12 investment banks, some of whom also back
Plato. No equity stakes are involved in the Plato-Turquoise
deal.
The cooperation agreement coincides with a planned merger of
the London exchange and Deutsche Boerse.
The tie-up's main focus is on Turquoise's "midpoint dark
order book" which handles trades worth over 250,000 euros
($279,000). It will be renamed Turquoise Plato, but remains open
to any user.
Plato members will not have any financial privileges such as
cheaper fees when using Plato Turquoise, Nej D'jelal, managing
director of equities at Barclays, said.
Dark pools keep share transactions under wraps until they
are completed to avoid big price moves, but have come under
scrutiny by regulators who want more transparency in trading.
The European Union will implement new curbs on dark pool
trading from January 2018 but the large trades Plato Turquoise
is aiming for will benefit from exemptions.
Turquoise's non-dark or "lit trading" service is not part of
the deal.
Dark pools have been accused of favouring some investors
like high-speed traders, over other customers.
A venture backed by the top asset managers and banks in
Europe could suck liquidity from other dark pools unable to
attract similarly sized trades, making it harder for users like
high-frequency traders to deal in the dark, industry officials
say.
But Plato said the new platform would seek to ensure "the
protection of orders with the goal of ensuring fairness for all
participants".
Plato, a not-for-profit industry consortium, will invest its
share of revenues into research into increasing market
efficiency, with improvements in trading less liquid shares in
small companies next on the agenda.
Britain is due to leave the European Union and Turquoise
currently uses a "passport" under the bloc's rules to offer
cross-border share trading. Turquoise and Plato officials did
not elaborate on what would happen if Britain lost those
passporting rights.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)