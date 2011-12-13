LSE seen as bidder for Liffe spin-offs

* D.Boerse, NYSE offer to sell Liffe assets
* LSE, Nasdaq OMX could buy Liffe assets-analyst
* LSE in talks with LCH.Clearnet to boost derivatives
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 13 The London Stock Exchange
could boost its fledgling European futures business by
snatching assets spun off by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext seeking to secure their $9 billion merger.
The Boerse and NYSE said on Tuesday they would sell more of
NYSE Euronext's Liffe than previously planned in a bid to
assuage European Commission antitrust concerns.
The exchanges pledged last month to sell parts of their
equity derivatives business but Tuesday's improved offer, around
single stock futures trading, followed a meeting last week at
which the regulators and exchanges tackled antitrust issues.
"The LSE and Nasdaq OMX are the obvious candidates
for any assets being spun off by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
The LSE wants to take European futures and options trading
activity from Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex -- the two
dominant exchanges in the region -- and challenged Liffe when it
launched a FTSE 100 futures contract in June.
The LSE, which declined to comment on NYSE Euronext
spin-offs, also plans to offer a contract based on the Eurostoxx
50 index, a move that will pitch the LSE against Eurex, the
market leader in that index.
The LSE said on Monday it was buying British publisher
Pearson's 50 percent stake in FTSE International for
450 million pounds ($703 million) in a bid to ramp up its
futures business.
In September, the LSE entered exclusive takeover talks with
independent clearer LCH.Clearnet, in another move to boost the
British exchange's derivatives operations, particularly in the
vast $600 trillion over-the-counter (OTC) markets.
LCH.Clearnet's Swapclear, seen as the most attractive LCH
asset, dominates clearing in the largest OTC asset class --
interest rate swaps (IRS).
The service is well positioned to take advantage of rule
changes in the U.S. and Europe that will force large swathes of
the OTC market, including more of the IRS market, to use
clearing.
Swapclear, as a clearing service, sits between the buyers
and sellers of financial assets acting as a guarantor to firms
left out of pocket by the collapse of a counterparty.
LCH.Clearnet last week sought to boost business from U.S.
hedge funds and money managers with a new Swapclear service that
it said offered more flexibility on collateral and greater asset
coverage.
"These enhancements will support the entire buy-side
community as it moves towards the adoption of centralised
clearing," said Daniel Maguire, the U.S. head of Swapclear.
The LSE needs to convince LCH.Clearnet's 98 shareholders,
made up of banks, brokers and exchanges NYSE Euronext and the
London Metal Exchange, to back the deal before it can push ahead
with its takeover, valued at about 1 billion euros ($1.31
billion).
The European Commission is set to complete its review of the
Deutsche Boerse merger with NYSE Euronext by Feb. 9 and the
exchanges said they expect the deal to close after that, in
early 2012.