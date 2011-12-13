LSE seen as bidder for Liffe spin-offs

* D.Boerse, NYSE offer to sell Liffe assets

* LSE, Nasdaq OMX could buy Liffe assets-analyst

* LSE in talks with LCH.Clearnet to boost derivatives

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Dec 13 The London Stock Exchange could boost its fledgling European futures business by snatching assets spun off by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext seeking to secure their $9 billion merger.

The Boerse and NYSE said on Tuesday they would sell more of NYSE Euronext's Liffe than previously planned in a bid to assuage European Commission antitrust concerns.

The exchanges pledged last month to sell parts of their equity derivatives business but Tuesday's improved offer, around single stock futures trading, followed a meeting last week at which the regulators and exchanges tackled antitrust issues.

"The LSE and Nasdaq OMX are the obvious candidates for any assets being spun off by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.

The LSE wants to take European futures and options trading activity from Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex -- the two dominant exchanges in the region -- and challenged Liffe when it launched a FTSE 100 futures contract in June.

The LSE, which declined to comment on NYSE Euronext spin-offs, also plans to offer a contract based on the Eurostoxx 50 index, a move that will pitch the LSE against Eurex, the market leader in that index.

The LSE said on Monday it was buying British publisher Pearson's 50 percent stake in FTSE International for 450 million pounds ($703 million) in a bid to ramp up its futures business.

In September, the LSE entered exclusive takeover talks with independent clearer LCH.Clearnet, in another move to boost the British exchange's derivatives operations, particularly in the vast $600 trillion over-the-counter (OTC) markets.

LCH.Clearnet's Swapclear, seen as the most attractive LCH asset, dominates clearing in the largest OTC asset class -- interest rate swaps (IRS).

The service is well positioned to take advantage of rule changes in the U.S. and Europe that will force large swathes of the OTC market, including more of the IRS market, to use clearing.

Swapclear, as a clearing service, sits between the buyers and sellers of financial assets acting as a guarantor to firms left out of pocket by the collapse of a counterparty.

LCH.Clearnet last week sought to boost business from U.S. hedge funds and money managers with a new Swapclear service that it said offered more flexibility on collateral and greater asset coverage.

"These enhancements will support the entire buy-side community as it moves towards the adoption of centralised clearing," said Daniel Maguire, the U.S. head of Swapclear.

The LSE needs to convince LCH.Clearnet's 98 shareholders, made up of banks, brokers and exchanges NYSE Euronext and the London Metal Exchange, to back the deal before it can push ahead with its takeover, valued at about 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion).

The European Commission is set to complete its review of the Deutsche Boerse merger with NYSE Euronext by Feb. 9 and the exchanges said they expect the deal to close after that, in early 2012.