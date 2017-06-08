LSE eyes more index deals after agreeing to buy Citi's Yield Book

| NEW YORK, June 8
PLC, which last week agreed to buy Citigroup Inc's
Yield Book fixed-income analytics and indexing business for $685
million, is looking for similar deals, LSE's chief financial
officer said on Thursday.
The Yield Book acquisition, when closed, will boost the size
and capabilities of LSE's FTSE Russell indexes business,
bringing the amount of assets under management benchmarked to
its indexes to around $15 trillion.
Trends such as the ongoing shift in investment style to
passive from active and the desire by investors to get more
exposure to emerging markets, particularly China, make index
businesses attractive, LSE CFO David Warren said at the Sandler
O’Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York.
With nationalistic and regulatory factors making big
cross-border exchange deals difficult to get done, as seen in
the collapse of LSE's merger with Deutsche Boerse AG
in March, exchanges have been looking to index and data deals to
help them grow.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc said last Thursday it
reached an agreement to acquire Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
global research index platform for an undisclosed
amount. Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday said it too is on the
lookout for deals in the space.
As a result, a number of banks that have developed analytics
and index businesses using intellectual property (IP) from their
internal trading operations are looking to monetize those
businesses, Warren said.
"We come into it obviously seeing that the IP in terms of
index creation has been undervalued, so that is really the
opportunity," he said.
Exchanges increasingly see themselves as financial markets
infrastructure providers with global distribution networks,
rather than just trading venues, Warren said.
Index and analytics businesses provide exchanges with the
intellectual property to create investment products that are in
demand from global asset managers, he said.
"So there is a lot of investment in the business right now,
but there is also still a lot of work we are doing to look at
acquisition opportunities."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)