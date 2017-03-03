LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO

LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.

Regulators in Germany are pressing for the head office to be moved to Frankfurt as they don't want it to be based outside the European Union given Britain's decision to leave the bloc.

"This is built as a merger, not to see shifts in power," Rolet told a media conference call. "This is not a nationalism fuelled project."

On Sunday the LSE has said it would not accept a key condition set by EU competition officials for approving the 29 billion euro merger, effectively pulling the plug on the deal.

Rolet is set to leave the LSE if the deal goes ahead, but on Friday said that if the merger collapses, then "it looks like my retirement has been postponed".