UPDATE 2-Top German regulator says no to London HQ for Deutsche Boerse-LSE

* German position hardens after Brexit vote
* Bafin chief raises hurdle to $25 billion exchanges merger
* Hufeld says London should not keep euro-trading
* London mayor seeks autonomy, seat in EU talks
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 28 Germany's financial
market regulator delivered a double blow to London on Tuesday,
saying it could not host the headquarters of a planned European
stock exchange giant after Britain leaves the EU, and nor could
it remain a centre for trading in euros.
Felix Hufeld, who heads the Bafin regulator, is the most
senior official to rule out London publicly as the head office
of the merged Deutsche Boerse-London Stock Exchange group after
Britons voted last week to leave the European Union.
Adding to uncertainty over the City of London's future, an
EU official said the European Central Bank would push for the
clearing of euro transactions to move to the common currency
area within a couple of years.
Hufeld's remarks underline the vulnerability of what is
currently Europe's dominant financial centre, with London's
mayor trying to limit the damage while rival Paris wants to
capitalise on the fallout from Thursday's referendum.
"Without doubt ... it is hard to imagine that the most
important exchange venue in the euro zone would be steered from
a headquarters outside the EU," Hufeld told reporters. "There
certainly has to be an adjustment here."
Hardening positions in Germany, where politicians have made
similar remarks, have created an additional hurdle to the
planned $25 billion merger, which is now in danger of
unravelling after Britain opted from Brexit.
Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. An LSE
spokesman said shareholders would vote on the deal -
which was first announced in February - on July 4 and the offer
terms were unchanged.
As Germany's top supervisor, Hufeld's comments hold
considerable weight and jar with recent statements from the LSE
and Deutsche Boerse that the deal to create a European trading
powerhouse will go ahead as is.
Bafin answers to Germany's finance ministry, led by minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble. A spokeswoman for the ministry said
supervisory authorities continued to examine the merger.
A special committee created by the exchanges to deal with
the referendum fallout will meet in the coming weeks to discuss
the implications, including for the merged company's base.
The British government has signalled that it won't formally
inform the EU of the country's intention to leave until after
the summer. Without this step, a two-year period to negotiate
the divorce under the EU's Lisbon Treaty cannot begin.
EURO LOSS
Hufeld, who also sits on the ECB's supervisory
decision-making board, also said that London could no longer
expect to be the centre of euro-denominated trading.
Such trading should move to the EU and could take place in
Frankfurt, he said.
"I would see this as a significant political goal to think
about steps to encourage this. It cannot be politically smart
for a significant amount or a majority of euro-denominated
trading ... to take place outside the European Union."
The loss of trading of euros in derivatives would be a heavy
blow to London.
Before the vote, euro zone officials had told Reuters that
the ECB was determined to tackle an anomaly dating from 1999
when Britain opted out of the euro's launch - that a dominant
share of trading in the currency the ECB issues happens outside
its jurisdiction in London.
When Britain leaves the EU, there is little incentive to
keep this business there. Trading of euro-based securities spans
trillions of euros of derivatives as well as the "repo" market
providing short-term funding for banks - 2 trillion euros of
which experts say is based in London.
In addition to this, there is foreign exchange trading in
the currency itself. The Frankfurt-based ECB wants oversight for
practical reasons: if any disaster were to hit these markets, it
would be responsible for clearing up the mess.
The exit vote prompted Mayor Sadiq Khan to call for more
autonomy for London such as tax-raising powers and control over
areas including business and policing.
He also wants London - Europe's richest city which against
the national trend voted strongly to remain in the EU - to have
a seat in negotiations with Brussels over Britain's future
relations with the bloc.
Khan, who backed the Remain campaign, borrowed language from
Brexit supporters who said Britain should leave the EU to regain
control of policies such as immigration.
"London has to take back control too. Londoners, who voted
for a different path to the rest of England, need more
self-determination," he said. "We need to control our own
destiny."
Rival Paris is gearing up to attract London bankers.
SocGen's chief executive, Frederic Oudea, said the
French capital could benefit as financial institutions based in
Britain would no longer have access to European markets as they
had before.
Swiss Bankers Association Chairman Patrick Odier also said
the uncertainty from Brexit could benefit his members.
"It will ... probably make the value of the Swiss
proposition - stability, predictability, state of law, strong
currency - even more forceful than it was in the past," he said.
Heinz Geyer, an executive recruiter at Temple Associates,
said some thousands of jobs could leave London over time.
But he added: "England has a strong dealing oriented
tradition," he said. "It is hard to see how there would be such
a large exodus of people from London."
He conceded, however, that much depended on the terms of any
trade agreement that Britain gets after it leaves the bloc.
"One can only hope that the negotiators have steel to secure the
best deal."
