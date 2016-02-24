UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO set to run merged LSE company -sources

* Deutsche Boerse CEO seen as head of new company -source
* LSE chairman seen as chairman of new company -source
By Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Deutsche Boerse
Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter would run the day-to-day
operations of a new company formed by a possible merger with the
London Stock Exchange, sources familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
The two companies announced on Tuesday they were exploring a
merger and that the board of the holding company would be
composed of an equal number of LSE Group and Deutsche Boerse
directors.
Deutsche Boerse and LSE declined to comment on specifics.
The combined company is likely to have a two-tier structure,
with an executive board and a non-executive board, one of the
sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Under this structure, Kengeter will chair the executive
board, taking on a role akin to a chief executive, they added.
The talks are still going on and no final decisions have
been taken, the source said, adding that the head of the
non-executive board is likely to be from the LSE, probably
Donald Brydon, who is currently LSE's chairman.
No decision has yet been taken about where the holding
company will be based. London or Amsterdam are the most likely
locations, the source said, adding that a formal merger offer is
unlikely to come within the next 10 days.
