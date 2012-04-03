UPDATE 1-LSE's Rolet passes key LCH takeover test

* 99.9 pct of LSE shareholders back deal
* 94.3 pct of LCH.Clearnet owners give approval
* LSE plans to close deal in Q4 2012
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, April 3 London Stock Exchange
boss Xavier Rolet passed a crucial test of his leadership on
Tuesday when his shareholders back the takeover of clearing
house LCH.Clearnet, his first major deal.
LSE and LCH.Clearnet shareholders voted overwhelmingly to
ratify Rolet's plan to take up to 60 percent of the clearing
operator with an offer of 20 euros per share, which values
LCH.Clearnet at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).
Over 99.9 percent of LSE shareholders backed the LCH deal at
an Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday while 94.3 percent
of LCH shareholders gave their approval at a separate EGM.
The support leaves the deal needing only regulatory and
competition authority clearance before it can be completed,
something the partners plan to do in the fourth quarter of this
year.
The deal is seen as crucial for Rolet after his attempt to
scoop up Canadian exchange TMX fell through last year
after TMX shareholders opposed the deal.
LCH is also vital for the LSE as the Anglo-French clearing
house will boost its clearing revenue overnight and position the
LSE to profit from regulatory changes in the fast-growing market
for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives.
"The deal is important strategically because it gives the
LSE scope to compete in listed derivatives as well as exposure
to the potentially fast-growing market for clearing OTC
derivatives," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg
Bank.
Clearing houses work to cut the risk of trading on exchanges
by guaranteeing each side of the transaction, minimising losses
for members if a counterparty goes bust.
Regulatory authorities in the United States and Europe are
keen to introduce as soon as next year rules to force vast
swathes of the $700 trillion over-the-counter markets to use
clearing, a potentially massive boost for the sector.
LCH.Clearnet's Swapclear is the market-leading service for
clearing interest rate swaps, the largest OTC market, and is
seen by analysts as a prized asset given the regulatory changes
underway.
"LCH is perfectly positioned to profit from the regulatory
move to force OTC derivatives through central clearing," said
Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
Rolet will be relieved the deal is going through after it
was thrown into serious doubt when the planned mega-merger
between NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse was
blocked by European anti-trust authorities.
NYSE Euronext, which is the largest shareholder and customer
of LCH, was seen as a rival bidder for the clearing house and
could have scuppered the LSE's move or sparked a bidding war,
but Rolet stuck to his guns and a rival bid never emerged.