UPDATE 1-Borse Dubai to sell $2.2 bln stake in London Stock Exchange -source

By Freya Berry
LONDON, March 25 Borse Dubai, the
biggest investor in the London Stock Exchange is selling
its stake in the British exchange, which will raise around 1.5
billion pounds ($2.23 billion).
The sale of the 17.4 percent holding by the biggest single
shareholder in the LSE will take place via a so-called
accelerated book building process, a source familiar with the
situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Borse Dubai, which was not immediately available for
comment, is the holding company for Dubai Financial Market (DFM)
and Nasdaq Dubai. It was formed in August 2007 to consolidate
the government of Dubai's two stock exchanges as well as its
investments in other exchanges such as the LSE.
The Dubai exchange became a major shareholder in Nasdaq
in a complex deal in 2007, buying a 28 percent stake in
the LSE from the U.S. exchange for 1,414 pence per share.
Borse Dubai has since reduced its LSE stake and in September
last year sold around 3.1 percent of the London exchange. At the
time it said it had "no current intention to sell any further
shares" and it remained "a long-term supportive shareholder".
Shares in the LSE have risen since then and closed on
Wednesday at 2,538 pence, valuing the Borse Dubai shareholding
at around 1.5 billion pounds.
Borse Dubai's exit will leave Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA) as the biggest shareholder in the LSE with a 10.3 percent
stake.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Nomura are
working as joint bookrunners on the stake sale, the source told
Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding that there had already
been sufficient demand for the shares to "cover the books",
which means that the banks carrying out the sale should not be
left holding unwanted stock.
($1 = 0.6717 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard and Sudip Kar-Gupta;
Writing by Alexander Smith; editing by Susan Thomas)