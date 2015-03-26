版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 15:47 BJT

Borse Dubai rules out Nasdaq OMX Group stake sale

DUBAI, March 26 Borse Dubai has no "current intention" to sell its stake in Nasdaq OMX Group , a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Thursday.

The company earlier confirmed it had sold its complete 17.4 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Borse Dubai sold its LSE stake as the share price was at an all-time high and it was the "appropriate time to monetise" its investment, the spokesman told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

The proceeds from the stake sale would be used for general business purposes, he added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐