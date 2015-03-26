Borse Dubai rules out Nasdaq OMX Group stake sale

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
DUBAI, March 26 Borse Dubai has no "current intention" to sell its stake in Nasdaq OMX Group , a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Thursday.
The company earlier confirmed it had sold its complete 17.4 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
Borse Dubai sold its LSE stake as the share price was at an all-time high and it was the "appropriate time to monetise" its investment, the spokesman told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.
The proceeds from the stake sale would be used for general business purposes, he added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.