Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BRUSSELS, Sept 28 EU antitrust regulators opened an investigation into Deutsche Boerse's proposed $28 billion merger with the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, saying that the deal would reduce competition in key financial market activities.
The move, which the companies previously flagged, is expected to force the stock exchanges to offer concessions to allay competition concerns.
The European Commission cited concerns about less competition in clearing where the merged company would combine the largest margin pool in the world worth 150 billion euros ($168 billion), and in derivatives.
"Financial markets provide an essential function for the European economy. We must ensure that market participants continue to have access to financial market infrastructure on competitive terms," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The Commision will rule on the proposed merger by Feb. 13, a deadline which would be extended once the companies submit concessions. ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.