Deutsche Boerse CEO expects EU objections in mid-December

* D. Boerse CEO expects EU objections 2nd week of December
BERLIN Nov 22 Deutsche Boerse
expects to hear what objections the European Commission has to
its planned merger with London Stock Exchange in the
second week of December, the German firm's chief executive told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"They (the European Commission) will come in the second week
of December with the so-called statement of objections. That
will be the next data point really," Carsten Kengeter said on
the sidelines of a digital conference in Berlin.
The European Commission opened a full investigation into the
27 billion euro ($28 billion) planned merger with London Stock
Exchange in September, citing preliminary worries.
LSE has already said it is prepared to sell LCH SA, the
French clearing subsidiary of the LSE's LCH.Clearnet group, but
has not made a formal offer to the Commission.
The statement of objections usually lays out the case for
the EU enforcer to block anti-competitive mergers unless
companies can convince them otherwise with concessions.
The Commission is scheduled to decide by Feb. 13 on the
deal, which can be extended once the exchanges offer any
remedies.
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
