Deutsche Boerse, LSE target more than 300 mln euros in cost synergies -sources

BRIEF-Equity Lifestyle Properties says settles California lawsuits
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc says company reaffirms previously issued guidance ranges for 2016
FRANKFURT, March 8 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are targeting cost synergies of significantly more than 300 million euros ($331 million), once a merger of the two exchanges is completed, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Deutsche Boerse and LSE are expected to officially announce a merger agreement next week, two of the sources said.
"Cost synergies will clearly exceed the 300 million euros targeted in the Deutsche Boerse - NYSE merger in 2011," one of the sources said, adding that the reason for this was that Deutsche Boerse's and LSE's businesses are much more complementary. ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies, Additional reporting by Vidya L Nathan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Sallie Mae reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of approximately $22 million