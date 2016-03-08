Deutsche Boerse, LSE target more than 300 mln euros in cost synergies -sources

FRANKFURT, March 8 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are targeting cost synergies of significantly more than 300 million euros ($331 million), once a merger of the two exchanges is completed, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Boerse and LSE are expected to officially announce a merger agreement next week, two of the sources said.

"Cost synergies will clearly exceed the 300 million euros targeted in the Deutsche Boerse - NYSE merger in 2011," one of the sources said, adding that the reason for this was that Deutsche Boerse's and LSE's businesses are much more complementary. ($1 = 0.9062 euros)