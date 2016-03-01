REFILE-UPDATE 5-NYSE owner ICE may gatecrash Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger

(Corrects speling of Boerse in paragraphs 7, 14 and 18)
By Noor Zainab Hussain, Esha Vaish and John McCrank
March 1 New York Stock Exchange owner ICE
said it may make a rival bid for London Stock Exchange
, raising the prospect of a takeover battle with Deutsche
Boerse and lifting LSE shares to a record high on
Tuesday.
The announcement by Intercontinental Exchange Inc is the
latest development in a long string of mergers, bidding wars and
failed deals among global exchanges.
The industry has been trying to consolidate for years amid
weaker trading volumes and shrinking margins. Instead of stock
trading, the exchanges have focused on more profitable
businesses, such as derivatives trading and selling market data.
But regulatory concerns about the concentration of power in
the hands of a few exchanges, along with nationalist wrangling,
have hindered many cross-border deals.
LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet has been one of the most
vocal advocates of consolidation. In December he laid out his
vision of global exchange consolidation, saying he expected
three to five "exchange powerhouses" in North America, Europe
and Asia.
Whether ICE will follow through with a bid for LSE is not
certain. The Atlanta-based exchange said it had not yet
approached LSE and may not pursue a deal at all. Nonetheless,
news of its interest pushed up share prices of exchanges across
Europe.
While Deutsche Boerse is interested in combining with LSE to
create a full-service trading powerhouse, analysts said, ICE's
interest likely relates to two of LSE's businesses: Clearing and
market data. After acquiring NYSE in 2013, ICE kept the New York
Stock Exchange and its mainly European-focused derivatives unit,
Liffe, but sold off other substantial parts of NYSE's business.
ICE had attempted in 2010 to buy NYSE together with Nasdaq
Inc. The two exchanges placed a bid to rival Deutsche
Borse's, when the German exchange attempted to buy the Big
Board. Regulatory concerns ultimately foiled both Deutsche
Borse's and Nasdaq's attempts.
Those concerns still carry relevance today.
LSE and Deutsche Boerse are already walking a political
tight-rope between London and Frankfurt as they hammer out terms
of their agreed merger. Political and regulatory demands may be
even more strenuous if a non-European exchange tries to buy LSE.
CME Group is actively considering doing so, people
familiar with the matter said. Analysts suggested that Euronext
NV and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing may
also be interested. All three declined to comment.
"It's going to force anybody that has been potentially
looking at (LSE) to step up or go away," said Numis Securities
analyst Jonathan Goslin.
A RICHER OFFER?
The proposed tie-up of Deutsche Boerse and LSE, which was
announced last week, would be an all-stock merger. It would give
Deutsche Boerse shareholders a 54.4 percent stake in the new
company. However, rival bidders could force Deutsche Boerse to
offer a bigger premium or bow out.
Deutsche Boerse said it had seen ICE's statement but
indicated it was not looking to alter its proposed offer, while
LSE confirmed it had not received a proposal from ICE.
"The company is continuing its merger talks with LSE with no
change," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.
Sources familiar with the proposed tie-up said the pair are
betting that they stand a stronger chance of winning approval
from European governments and regulators, than if a U.S.
operator were involved.
"Deutsche Boerse and LSE are banking on political backing
from Brussels, Berlin and probably also London for a 'European
deal' that might support the planned EU capital markets union,"
one source said.
The source said Rolet still has faith in the Deutsche Boerse
deal, even if a rival comes through with a richer offer,
although analysts said an all-cash deal would be difficult to
turn down.
"Our suspicion is that ICE or CME will derail the
Deutsche-Boerse-LSE love affair only by offering cash,"
independent research firm AlphaValue said in a note to clients.
Shares of LSE, which had a market value of $13 billion at
Monday's close, rose as much as 9 percent to 2,918 pence.
ICE shares were down about 3 percent at $231.26 in late
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while shares of CME
Group Inc were up 1 percent at $92.38 on the Nasdaq.
The German company's shares ended regular trading at 76.87
euros, up 0.9 percent.
ICE must make an offer for LSE no later than March 29. Under
British takeover rules, Deutsche Boerse must either make a
formal offer or announce it will not do so by March 22, unless
it gets an extension from the UK mergers regulator. Rolet plans
to retire if LSE's planned merger with its German rival goes
ahead.
